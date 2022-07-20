Anuja Vartak

Singapore, July 20, 2022 — The first-ever metaverse-themed blockchain and Web3 conference will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in one of Asia’s most prominent clubs: Zouk Singapore. The conference titled The Web3 Con will showcase and feature promising startups, established organizations and investors in the blockchain, crypto, nonfungible token (NFT) and metaverse industries under one roof in a futuristic neon-lights-and-glitz setup. The conference event is organized by Asia’s leading blockchain accelerator AsiaTokenFund Group and its partners Morpheus Labs, Block Tides, AC Capital and Reactify, all of which are leading Web3 players in Asia and the United States.
