Anuja Vartak

The Weather Channel
 2 days ago

Anuja Vartak is a social media consultant at The Weather Channel India.

Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: July 24 to 30, 2022

This week begins in a place of indulgence and unfiltered conversation. Venus in cozy Cancer squares off with Jupiter in audacious Aries on the 25th (an aspect found in the chart of comfort food chef Jamie Oliver), just as communication planet Mercury squares off with harsh Mars on the 26th and shocking Uranus on the 28th. “Why not now?” is a mantra this week as many of us choose to take risks and speak up.
LIFESTYLE
CoinTelegraph

Asia’s first physical metaverse-themed Web3, NFT and crypto conference happening in Singapore

Singapore, July 20, 2022 — The first-ever metaverse-themed blockchain and Web3 conference will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in one of Asia’s most prominent clubs: Zouk Singapore. The conference titled The Web3 Con will showcase and feature promising startups, established organizations and investors in the blockchain, crypto, nonfungible token (NFT) and metaverse industries under one roof in a futuristic neon-lights-and-glitz setup. The conference event is organized by Asia’s leading blockchain accelerator AsiaTokenFund Group and its partners Morpheus Labs, Block Tides, AC Capital and Reactify, all of which are leading Web3 players in Asia and the United States.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Techstars CEO Maëlle Gavet outlines the accelerator’s newest program in Africa

As Techstars’ newest accelerator program in Africa, the announcement re-emphasized the expansion plans Techstars touted when it hired Maëlle Gavet as CEO last January. The Lagos accelerator adds to the long list of dedicated generalist and specialist programs the firm has managed to create globally over the past couple of years.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Kingpins NY: Information Gaps Slow Denim’s Sustainable Momentum

The buzz around sustainable denim has never been louder, but is the supply chain setting consumers up for failure?. “Responsible consumption starts with us as fabric producers,” said Katie Tague, Artistic Milliners VP of marketing and sales. “We need to set consumers up for success with biodegradable fibers and good EIM scoring washes. We need to educate and be responsible on our end.”
APPAREL
Slate

Silicon Valley Has a Caste Problem

Thenmozhi Soundararajan is the executive director of Equality Labs, a civil rights organization that works on issues of caste in tech. Back in April, Thenmozhi was invited to give a talk at Google News for Dalit History Month. It’s a month she helped found as an activist who works to celebrate and promote people in the caste known as Dalits—the lowest caste in the historical caste system in South Asia. Her talk was going to focus on how caste bias affects newsrooms and ways that Google News could help address those issues.
BUSINESS
Next Avenue

The Best of All Worlds: Traveling, Volunteering and Working in Retirement

A Twin Cities couple is balancing family and community involvement at home with new adventures. After a particularly stressful work week, Jane Tafel told her husband, Mark, "I just don't want to work this hard anymore." She had a rewarding job as vice-president of development at a community and workforce nonprofit in Minneapolis. Still a couple of years shy of 60, she planned to work indefinitely. But she often found herself rising in the quiet hours before dawn to prepare for a full workday ahead.
TechCrunch

Robotics and AI are going from cage to stage

Milo Werner is a new general partner at MIT’s The Engine, an accelerator and fund focused on “tough tech.” Joyce Sidopoulos is a co-founder of MassRobotics, a community and advocacy group for the sector’s startup ecosystem. And Pieter Abbeel is a professor at UC Berkeley and the co-founder of Covariant, which is designing a new generation of warehouse robots (he also just won the ACM Prize — belated congratulations, Pieter).
TechCrunch

Harmonizing human-robot interactions for a ‘new and weird’ world of work

Part of the HRI challenge is that although we already have robotic systems that are highly capable, the worlds they operate in are still very narrowly defined. Clara said that as we move from “automation to autonomy” (a phrase she stressed she didn’t invent) we’re adding both capabilities and new levels of complexity.
The Weather Channel

Photos Of The Devastation Left Behind By Europe's Heat Wave-Fueled Wildfires

Wildfires across Europe eased Thursday as temperatures lowered. A fire in Slovenia's border with Italy was still raging, forcing three villages to evacuate. New photos show the devastation left behind by the heat wave-fueled fires. Though temperatures have cooled a bit, some areas of Europe are expected to continue to...
u.today

SOMA.finance Chosen by Meta Hollywood as Technical Partner for Fans-First Token Offerings

SOMA.finance, a first-ever U.S.-compliant decentralized digital assets exchange (DEX), will be leveraged by Meta Hollywood as a platform for token release for fans. According to the official joint statement shared by SOMA.finance and Meta Hollywood, the two teams will issue digital tokens associated with legendary movies scenes. The new concept,...
The Weather Channel

London Fires Ease As Heat Subsides In UK And Rest Of Europe

Homes and property burned in heat-fueled fires in the U.K. Tuesday. Calls for emergency services spiked. A wildfire in Greece prompted evacuations. The London Fire Brigade had its busiest day since World War II on Tuesday, battling several fires that started in grassy areas and then engulfed neighborhoods in and around the city.
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Italy’s Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 Announces Emerging Talent Finalists + More News

Click here to read the full article. FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. July 22, 2022: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), in collaboration with the Ethical Fashion Initiative (EFI) of the United Nations, announced its emerging talent finalists for its upcoming 2022 CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards during a press luncheon in New York earlier this week. Carlo Capasa, Chairman of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, and Desirée Bollier, Chair and Global Chief Merchant of Value Retail Management, spoke during the event, noting the importance of...
Time Out Global

6 iconic hawker centres in Singapore and the stories behind them

Learn the meaty history behind these icons of Singapore culture. Hawker culture in Singapore goes way back, to a time when our immigrant forefathers sold food from carts and makeshift stalls on the streets. Over the years, the government sought to impose order from the chaos, building hulking hawker centres with proper sanitation, ventilation and amenities for diners – placing these complexes within easy reach of housing estates and office towers in the city too.
