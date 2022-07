DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Project Imagine is celebrating the opening of its new Danville facility with an open house for community youth this Saturday. City officials say the new facility is called “The Haven” and is located at 128 Third Avenue. The open house celebration will take place on Saturday, July 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature a water slide and activities for students in the area. Free back-to-school supplies will be given while supplies last.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO