Muskingum students from majors throughout the University are spending their summers in internships across the country, gaining hand-on experiences in their respective fields. Geology major Joshua Corwin ’22 is interning at the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Earthquake Science Center in Menlo Park and Moffett Field, California. Joshua and his dog traveled cross-country to California in his camper, where they are living this summer.

NEW CONCORD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO