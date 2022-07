The number of people testing positive for coronavirus has risen to nearly 3.8 million, the latest data shows.Covid infections increased in the week to 14 July by 7 per cent from 3.5 million in the week prior, according to the Office for National Statistics.This is the highest estimate for total infections since mid-April, but is still below the record of 4.9 million reached at the end of March.Coronavirus remains most prevalent in Scotland, where 340,900 people were estimated to have had the virus in the week to July 14, or around one in 15.This is up slightly from 334,000, or...

