The Crawfordville Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed its newest member, Aligned with Green Wellness, in a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Aligned with Green is Crawfordsville’s newest yoga and wellness studio. They offer essential wellness services including a variety of functional yoga classes and professionally performed nutrition counseling. Aligned with Green aims to “assist in the enhancement of the body’s own healing ability so that my clients can take back control of their own health. My hope is that you feel welcome, heard, and empowered after walking through our doors.” If anybody is looking to go down the path of natural self improvement, there is no better option than Aligned with Green Wellness.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO