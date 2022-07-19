Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Journal Review
Paul Middleton
Paul Middleton passed away Oct. 24, 2022, at home. He was born March 9, 1960, at Crawfordsville, to William and Doris (Rogers) Middleton. He was a graduate of Crawfordsville High School, Class of 1981 and Ball State University, Class of 2002. Paul proudly served in the US Marines and attended helicopter school in North Carolina. He was stationed in Hawaii, Lebanon and South Korea.
Journal Review
Loretta L. Hunsinger Haas
Loretta L. Hunsinger Haas, 89, of Lafayette and formerly of Wingate, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Loretta was born Nov. 25, 1932, in Howard County, daughter of the late Rev. Homer and Florence Shrock Hunsinger. Her father, Rev. Hunsinger was appointed minister of the Pleasant Hill Church in Wingate in 1945. She married Alton Guy Jr. Haas on Oct. 22, 1950, at Seymour. He preceded her in death Dec. 22, 2007.
Journal Review
Journal Review
Local Record: Nov. 3, 2022
• Zachary Hall, 32, Crawfordsville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery — 1:01 a.m. • Property damage crash at East Market Street and Darlington Avenue — 7:51 a.m. • Warrant served in the 300 block of Glenn Street — 2:20 p.m. • Property damage crash...
Journal Review
Stephen Hite Johnson
Stephen Hite Johnson, 73, passed away on Oct. 28, 2022, at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, Illinois, after a 14-month bout with cancer. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Stephen was born Oct. 2, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois. He was the second of three children of Eric...
Journal Review
Piper Marie Rhoads
Piper Marie Rhoads, a daughter, born Oct. 28 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Jay and Sarah (Kottkamp) Rhoads, Ladoga. At birth, she weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and was welcomed home by siblings, Rachel Rhoads, 16, and Bailey Rhoads, 8. Maternal grandparents are Cory and Jill Kottkamp, Crawfordsville. Maternal...
Journal Review
Public urged to attend parade
Well the weather is mild again. We had eight veterans taken to the VA Hospital and I had 61 phone calls into my office. We also had 19 people into my office to handle claims and answer questions. We had our Veterans Expo, which was ˆwell received. We had 50...
Journal Review
Chamber welcomes Aligned with Green Wellness to downtown studio
The Crawfordville Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed its newest member, Aligned with Green Wellness, in a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Aligned with Green is Crawfordsville’s newest yoga and wellness studio. They offer essential wellness services including a variety of functional yoga classes and professionally performed nutrition counseling. Aligned with Green aims to “assist in the enhancement of the body’s own healing ability so that my clients can take back control of their own health. My hope is that you feel welcome, heard, and empowered after walking through our doors.” If anybody is looking to go down the path of natural self improvement, there is no better option than Aligned with Green Wellness.
Journal Review
Waylon James Walker
Waylon James Walker, a son, born Oct. 25 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Brian and Raeanne (Hart) Walker. At birth, he weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was welcomed home by a brother, Oliver Walker, 6. Maternal grandparents are Frankie and Stephanie Hart, New Ross. Maternal great-grandmother is Shelia...
Journal Review
Ariel Grace Duncan
Ariel Grace Duncan, a daughter, born Oct. 28 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Alexis Duncan, Frankfort. At birth, she weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Gena and Phillip, Frankfort. Maternal great-grandparents are Cheri, Camden, and Gloria, West Lafayette.
Journal Review
Spirit & Place Festival shines focus on voters
This year, the 2022 IUPUI School of Liberal Arts Spirit & Place Festival will focus on the theme of “identify” using the arts, humanities and religion to creatively examine ways for the community to better see how individuals and the collective are shaped by the ways in which people define themselves.
Journal Review
Museum plans Family Art Day
The Carnegie Museum will offer a Family Art Day program 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Explore your artistic side. Drop in during the event hours to try out different types of media to make your own piece of art to take home. Play with oil pastels, tempera paints and more. Work together...
Journal Review
Homemakers prep for annual Shoppers Paradise Holiday Expo
Montgomery County Extension Homemakers will have their 15th annual Shoppers Paradise Holiday Expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Montgomery County 4-H Fairgrounds, 400 Parke Ave., Crawfordsville. Shoppers will have an opportunity to browse local and out-of-town artists and crafters booths along with a few commercial vendors...
Journal Review
Fountain Central High School
Grade 9 — Nolan Acton, Abegayle Crane, Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett, Jessie Frazee, Savannah Freed, Isabela Hernandez, Mariela Hernandez, Rya Jackson, Kyra Kiger, Mackenzie Lewis, Morgan Lewis, Raley Messinger, Heidy Muniz-Montero, Amelia Nix, Scarlett Parker, Autumn Payne, Lydia Perkins, Sophie Smith, Amara Walbert, Uriah Wildman, Madilynn Young. Grade 10 — Haylee...
Journal Review
Russellville Halloween Social
The Russellville Halloween Social was held Saturday at the Russellville Community Center. The $50 grand prize went to the group of McKinley, Lexi, Nicki and Brandon Oliver; Carli and Sidney Hodgenand Billy Butcherson. Reserve grand prize went to Brent Kockert. Best Animal: Emma Goss, first; Elyse Bryan, second; Talaney Armstrong,...
Journal Review
Colorful Container
KANSAS CITY, Missouri — A water storage tank in Crawfordsville was among the top 12 finalists selected during the 2022 Tank of the Year competition sponsored by Tnemec Company Inc., a leading provider of high-performance coatings. Including a multi-colored logo with various shades of yellow, blue, and green, the tank is the newest landmark in a city known for its museums.
Journal Review
South FFA member earns National American Degree
INDIANAPOLIS — Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students...
Journal Review
Journal Review
A two-way volleyball superstar
It’s going to be awfully tough for there to be another Macy here at Crawfordsville. She was just simply phenomenal and worked extremely hard to get to where she is now. She has high expectations for herself and I think that what was special for us is being able to have our strongest offensive player also be our strongest defensive player. You don’t get that very often.”
Comments / 0