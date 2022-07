Buying a home is becoming increasingly difficult due to a slew of factors, including soaring inflation, higher mortgage rates and a limited housing inventory. But there are additional challenges for certain would-be homebuyers, including paying off student loans, which is making many millennial Americans delay or reconsider homeownership. In fact, a new survey found that 69.9% of millennial borrowers polled who intended to buy their first home in the next four to nine years said they believe they could shorten that timeline with student loan forgiveness (to one to three years).

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO