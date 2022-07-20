Fire danger spreads into east Texas

Photo credit Toa55/GettyImages

A dozen wildfires remain active in Texas this morning with most of them in the eastern two-thirds of the state.

Fire conditions remain moderate-to-high, -to very high over the entire state from the Panhandle to the Rio Grande Valley, and from El Paso to the Louisiana state line.

The Texas A&M Forest Service's areas of special concern include the eastern Rolling Plains, the Cross Timbers, Central Texas, North Texas near the Waco and Dallas-Fort Worth areas and south along the I-35 corridor to near the Capital region.

With persistent dry conditions and brutal upper 90s and triple-digit heat the risk for significant fires is also expanding east to include portions of East Texas, including areas near Palestine, Crockett, Huntsville, Tyler and Marshall.

