Deion Sanders Pledges Half His Salary To Renovate Jackson State University’s Football Facilities

the HBCU. His financial commitment to the institution will be to help complete the school’s football facilities, and Sanders posted a video on Instagram to share the news.

Coach Prime Time is currently in the second year of his 4-year, $1.2 million contract with JSU. Constance Schwartz-Morini, who represents Sanders via her talent management company, SMAC Entertainment , appeared in the five-and-a-half-minute video to inform him that the school’s budget for renovations has run out.

However, she also told him that one-quarter of his pay should be enough to make up the difference. “This is your legacy we’re talking about,” Schwartz-Morini said.

Instead, Sanders upped the ante and doubled the amount. “I’ll put more than that on it. I’ll put half on it to get this done,” he replied. “If you don’t believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts.”

Coach Sanders has spoken in the past about the disparity of funds and resources between the HBCU and PWI sports programs. Last year, he said, “God called me to change the game, to open their eyes, to open the door. Not just for Jackson State, but for everybody,” as reported by the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger .

His charitable action comes after P. Diddy’s million-dollar pledge to Jackson State at last month’s BET Awards ceremony. And in his own July 1 post on IG, rapper Ja Rule promised to donate a portion of the proceeds from an upcoming NFT sale to JSU and other HBCUs, too.

“I wanna thank my brother Ja Rule for hitting me up and including our program in his heart along with several other HBCUs,” Sanders wrote.” My brother, I’ve always admired and respected u from afar but this is a true blessing for our team. All his proceeds allocated to us will go directly to the Jackson State football program because we certainly have needs. God bless u my brother!!!”

