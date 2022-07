With hundreds upon hundreds of TV shows airing in any given year, one wouldn’t think that the middle of summer could still be so light on entertainment, and yet here we are. (One can only survive Stranger Things’ massive fourth season finale so many times, after all.) Thankfully, though, it’s about that time for many of the fall’s biggest and most-watched shows to start filming, and that includes NCIS and its beloved ensemble. The CBS procedural drama kicked off production for the upcoming Season 20 as one of relatively few scripted series to stay in primetime for so long, and stars like Wilmer Valderrama were pumped to share the news with fans.

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO