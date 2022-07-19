ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Risk Proof: A Framework for Building Organizational Resilience in an Uncertain Future

World Economic Forum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic was the latest in a series of shocks to disrupt our economies and societies. Both the near- and long-term future will be defined by the capacity of...

www.weforum.org

psychologytoday.com

A Perspective That Promotes Resilience

Having an internal locus of control is linked to a sense of personal accountability, motivation, and hope. Intentionally shifting one's perspective has the ability to lift mood, but to make it permanent requires commitment. Developing an internal locus of control promotes resilience. Caroline Barron, a junior in the Humanities Honors...
AUSTIN, TX
Fortune

Slacktivism isn’t working. Tech leaders should focus on outcomes

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. If you use Twitter, you know that when a social movement erupts–#BLM, #StandwithUkraine, #RoevWade–company leaders and brands respond with their full arsenal of performative corporate social responsibility tactics and carefully crafted values-aligned statements.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

How can organizations accelerate their resilience journey?

4 experts on how leaders can best respond to a changing global landscape. Three imperatives for businesses to mitigate risks and thrive in an uncertain world. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use.
ECONOMY
#Business Economics
HackerNoon

Understanding "Impact Marketing" and Its Importance

According to a statistics published by the World Bank, nearly 15% of the world's population, or more than one billion people, has a disability. but, how those with disabilities have been portrayed in marketing has made them all but invisible. With over 1.3 billion people living with a disability worldwide,...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help

There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
HOUSE RENT
World Economic Forum

Remote work fuels major diversity boost at Meta

The option of remote work can help companies diversify their workforce and pool of potential hires. Image: Photo by Avi Richards on Unsplash. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
nonprofitquarterly.org

Capital Availability Without Access: An Economic Justice Paradox of Our Time

We live in tumultuous times. Whether it is economic instability, racist violence, a deadly global pandemic, or supply chain disruptions, the challenges seem endless. In response to these challenges, new openings have emerged. One of these is an unprecedented infusion of capital into small businesses. Yet capital is far more accessible for white, affluent, and well-established business owners than for others.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

BearingPoint study: Powered by the people! Successful organizations are built on a resilient workforce

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has created a deep-dive study on enabling people to manage and embrace change to drive organizational success. “Powered by the people,” the second of five companion pieces to the 2021 “Can you thrive under pressure ” study, analyzed over 5,000 projects to rank 150 leading resilient organizations. BearingPoint has also created a resilience benchmarking tool that enables any organization to assess its alignment with the five fundamental pillars of resilience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005745/en/ BearingPoint study: Successful organizations are built on a resilient workforce. (Graphic: Business Wire) BearingPoint’s proprietary benchmarking tool shows that most organizations understand that success is based on empowering their people for change. Yet only 60% of organizations considered their people to be fully resilient. However, the study also concludes that even these organizations cannot afford to be complacent.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

UN Women and Ant Foundation launch “Together Digital” to empower women entrepreneurs in the digital economy

UN Women and Ant Foundation, today jointly announced the launch of “Together Digital”, a five-year programme to support women-led micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and empower them to participate and thrive in the digital economy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720006114/en/ “Together Digital” supports women-led MSMEs to better participate and thrive in the digital economy (Graphic: Business Wire) “The Together Digital programme will leverage UN Women’s vast expertise in women’s economic empowerment, as well as the Ant Foundation’s wide network and track record in entrepreneurship and digital empowerment,” said Sarah Knibbs, Deputy Regional Director of UN Women Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific. “We are pleased to enter this partnership with the Ant Foundation, with whom we share a mutual interest in the digital empowerment of women.”
CHARITIES
The Associated Press

GomunoInaki Invests in Sustainable Development With Innovative SmartFlower Solar Solution

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

China’s Climate Challenge: Financing the Transition to Net Zero

China holds a critical and outsized role in helping the global community achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement and preserving the planet’s biosphere. At the same time, China’s available financing mechanisms and its financial system remain somewhat distinct. A nuanced understanding of prioritized net-zero technologies and potential pathways to financing these technologies in Greater China is therefore critical to ensure the country can achieve its net-zero ambitions. The World Economic Forum in partnership with Oliver Wyman have published a report engaging stakeholders from the mobility, construction, real estate & steel industries as well as the financial services community on the need to create new financing models that support the transition to net zero in China.
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

Stablecoins To Become A Payment Tool In UK, With Regulation Being Worked Out

Stablecoins backed by fiat currencies will be considered as a form of payment as regulators in the United Kingdom introduce new rules governing its use to the country’s parliament on Wednesday. The long-awaited Financial Services and Markets Bill will be supported by UK Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Why a Purpose-Driven Business Is the Real Key to Success

Last year, I went to our board with the idea of joining the 1% Pledge, a global movement to support our community investments and philanthropy. The big idea is to pledge 1% of our employee's time, 1% of our products and capabilities, 1% of our profits and 1% of our entire equity. Our goal as the first Canadian public company to launch this major initiative, is to inspire, educate and empower all companies to leverage their assets for good.
ADVOCACY

