Huron County, MI

Teens Arrested for Stealing Marijuana in Huron County

By Ann Williams
wsgw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour 17-year-olds were released to their parents after a Huron County Sheriff’s Deputy found allegedly stolen marijuana and smoking paraphernalia during a traffic stop for an equipment...

Michigan Crime & Safety
Four juveniles from the Thumb were caught with property allegedly stolen during a break-in at a Bay Port store early Tuesday morning. The teens, all 17 years old, were riding in an older Buick when they were stopped for an equipment violation entering Caseville on M-25 by Huron County Sheriff’s Deputy Keenan McGrath around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
