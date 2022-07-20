Teens Arrested for Stealing Marijuana in Huron County

Police in Sebewaing recently arrested a Bay City man for stealing gas from vehicles. An investigation began after multiple vehicles had holes drilled into their gas tanks, where police say 33-year-old Jeffrey Brawford would collect the fuel. Police set up a bait vehicle at Moore Shoreline Chevrolet Buick where gas had been stolen at an earlier date and were able to identify the suspect’s truck. A resident later saw the vehicle and provided police with the license plate number, allowing them to track Brawford down and make the arrest. According to police, Brawford has also admitted to stealing catalytic converters.

