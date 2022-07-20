ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Man Shares His Experience Having Monkeypox

By Matt Austin
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been two weeks since the State of Connecticut announced its first reported case of monkeypox. And while it’s still rare, now one of the people who has contracted it is sharing his experience and sending a message to others in hopes of slowing the spread. “It's...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Mass. Reports 10,250 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 10,250 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,793,437 cases and 19,860 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 189 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Could Happy Hour Return to Mass.? Senate's Economic Development Bill Includes the Option

Nearly four decades after Massachusetts lawmakers banned the practice statewide, happy hour could return to the menu in willing cities and towns if the Senate has its way. Senators voted late Thursday night to tack an amendment creating a local-option happy hour program onto their version of a $4.57 billion economic development bill (S 3018), suddenly reviving the chances of a long-debated idea popular with many consumers that has failed to gain traction on Beacon Hill in the past due in part to concerns over drunk driving.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mom, Baby Reported Missing from Waterbury Found Safe

A mom and her baby daughter who were reported missing from Waterbury on Wednesday have been found safe and the silver alert has been canceled. Connecticut State Police issued a Silver Alert for the 15-year-old mom and her 8-month-old baby when they did not return after leaving home the night before.
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
West Hartford, CT
NECN

Bacteria Closes Several Vermont Beaches As Temperatures Soar

Beach-goers in Vermont’s largest city were disappointed to learn they couldn’t go for a swim Wednesday — even as temperatures soared into the 90s, leaving them wishing they could go for a dip to cool off. Several beaches, including Burlington’s largest and busiest — North Beach —...
BURLINGTON, VT
NECN

Several Hells Angels Clubhouses in Mass. Probed in FBI Investigation

The FBI confirmed that agents were carrying out "court-authorized activity" at multiple Hells Angels clubhouses in Massachusetts Thursday. The activity is tied to an ongoing federal investigation, according to a representative with the Boston division of the FBI. The clubhouses are located in Danvers, Lynn and Westport. The FBI would...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#The State Of Connecticut#Hartford Healthcare#Acr
NECN

2 Missing Worcester Teens May Be Together, Police Say; 3 Others Also Sought

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for a total of five missing 16-year-olds. Authorities said Thursday they were looking for Janisally Muller, who left her home on Adams Street at some point that day. On Friday, police said they were also looking for 16-year-old Lyriq Gonzalez, who had lest been seen leaving her own home on Adams Street.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Tornado Touched Down in NH Monday, Damaging 200 Trees

An EF-1 tornado touched down in New Hampshire late Monday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday. The "very brief but damaging" tornado touched down around 10:22 p.m. in Chesterfield, near Spofford Lake, as a thunderstorm moved through the area, the weather agency said. It ended four minutes later. EF-0...
CHESTERFIELD, NH
NECN

Gunstock Mountain's Adventure Park Closes, Gov. Sununu Rips Local Commissioners

Gunstock Adventure Park is closed indefinitely, employees of the New Hampshire institution announced Thursday. While they didn't say why the Gilford park, which features a zipline tour, ski lift rides and more, had closed, Gov. Chris Sununu said the management team resigned en masse and blamed local officials' "inability and unwillingness to work collaboratively with" them.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NECN

Blue-Green Algae Shuts Down Worcester Lake Until Further Notice

The City of Worcester has temporarily closed down a reservoir and beach after finding surface scums containing bacteria, often referred to as blue-green algae. City officials on Wednesday announced the closure of the Coes Reservoir, including Binienda Beach, also known as Coes Pond Beach, until further notice. People should stay out of the water, avoid boating and fishing and keep pets out of the water.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Why is the Ocean Water So Cold Near the North Shore This Summer?

One of the most common weather questions we’ve been receiving lately comes from residents along the North Shore and Cape Ann: why is the ocean water still so cold?. It’s not your imagination – ocean water temperatures from Boston Harbor points north have been exceptionally cold this summer, after a fairly typical start to the warmer water season in the spring. As of this writing on July 19, the water temperature at Wells Beach, Maine, is 63 degrees but Portsmouth is only 59 degrees and the ocean water is similarly at or below 60 degrees all the way into Boston Harbor! Believe it or not, Portsmouth averages 60 degrees water this time of the year, but Boston Harbor should be running either side of 67 degrees, which is why North Shore and Cape Ann residents are especially sensitive to the cold water this late in the season.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Power Outages Affect Thousands in Mass. During Hot Weather

Thousands of Massachusetts Eversource customers were left in the dark, and without air conditioning and lights, after a heat-related problem at an Acton substation on Wednesday, an Eversource spokesperson said. National Grid also reported a "major power outage" in Medford amid Wednesday's 90-degree temperatures, police said. Nearly 11,000 customers lost...
ACTON, MA
NECN

Worcester Police Seek 3 Missing 16-Year-Olds Last Seen Wednesday Night

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for three teenagers who have been reported missing. Authorities say Sabrina Dirgham, Thomas Noponen and Caleb Coburn, all 16, left a home on Queen Street at some point Wednesday night and did not return. Police did not give physical descriptions of the teens or...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy