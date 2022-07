TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Three men were reportedly injured in a gunfight; a possible drug robbery that went horribly wrong. On July 23, the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) received a dispatch at 2:15 a.m. reporting a shooting at the Sunset Apartment complex on the 1600 block of Allen Lane. When TTPD officers arrived on the scene they found a man, 30 years old, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers provided first aid before the man was transported to a local hospital.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO