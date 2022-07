MyMichigan Health employees will have new educational opportunities thanks to a partnership with Saginaw Valley State University. The health care provider and university are pairing up to provide financial support for current employees who wish to pursue further education in certain areas. The program will support undergraduate, graduate, and certifications in nursing, social work, IT, business, and more. SVSU hopes this cooperation will help address the need for health care professionals within the Great Lakes Bay Region.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO