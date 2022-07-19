5 Former Loggers Selected in MLB Draft

LA CROSSE, WI – Five former La Crosse Loggers heard their name called during the past two days when Major League Baseball conducted their annual First Year Players Draft. 2019 Logger outfield Levi Usher (Kirkwood CC/Louisville) was the first of the five to get the call when the Kansas City Royals...
NEW YORK (AP) — The market for a free agent group that includes Anthony Rizzo, J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale and Charlie Morton may start to get defined Monday, the deadline for the union and Major League Baseball to agree on an international draft that would start in 2024. If the union agrees in writing by midnight EDT to a mutually acceptable framework for an international draft, the system of qualifying offers for free agents that has been in place since 2012 would disappear. While the loss of draft picks hasn’t inhibited teams from chasing top free agents — this year’s...
For the second straight day, Tampa Bay erased an early deficit, only to have the bullpen get knocked around late again. This time it was Brooks Raley who gave up the go-ahead run in Kansas City's 4-2 win over the Rays on Sunday. It was the second time in two weeks that the Rays lost a series to a last-place team.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Only a couple days after being traded, Matthew Tkachuk already feels at home in Florida. The newly acquired Florida forward’s parents are building a home about an hour from where the Panthers play their home games. He has familiarity with the Panthers, is already friends with some of his new teammates, is working on quickly building relationships with head coach Paul Maurice and general manager Bill Zito. And on Sunday, for the first time, Tkachuk — whose father Keith was a longtime NHL star and brother Brady plays for Ottawa — began explaining why he believes leaving Calgary for Florida is the best move for him right now. “It was just kind of putting myself in a position to reevaluate everything — life, on-ice, off-ice, the future and I came to the decision that I was going to look elsewhere and have a change,” Tkachuk said in an interview with Sportsnet’s Ryan Leslie, streamed on Instagram. “And Florida kind of fell right into my lap within the last week or so. So, very happy with a very tough process. Hard, mixed emotions, sad, happy, everything, but very ecstatic to be ending up in Florida.”
Comments / 0