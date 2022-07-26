How to play the MultiVersus open beta

The MultiVersus open beta is available now for players to download, made accessible to the public, for free, though with additional optional payments within the game for currency. The Open Beta has been locked off and accessible to certain players for the last week, but is now being made available to the entire public - well, those with the right consoles and platforms at least.

The actual MultiVersus open beta start time is July 26 at the of 9am PDT / 12noon EDT / 5pm BST on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, serving as a soft launch for MultiVersus and allowing players to get a jump on the final product in the near future. If you want more details on the MultiVersus open beta, then here's what you need to know.

How to get early access to the MultiVersus open beta

(Image: © Warner Bros.)

The MultiVersus open beta will soon no longer be locked behind specific routes required to get early access, as mentioned above. However, if you're determined to get it a few hours early, there are currently three different routes you can take to get early access to the MultiVersus open beta. The first is if you took part in the MultiVersus closed alpha back in May then you'll automatically get early access, though you may need to check your email for a code to redeem on your WB Games account first. Secondly, you can collect Twitch drops and redeem MultiVersus codes after watching 60 minutes of streaming, which we've covered in our separate guide there. Finally, you can purchase a MultiVersus Founder's Pack to get open beta early access along with various other bonuses, but with prices ranging from $39.99/£32.99 to $99.99/£79.99 that's a big investment in a game that will be free to play for all from July 26.

What's new in the MultiVersus open beta

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The MultiVersus open beta features eight different maps to battle it out on, including the Batcave (DC), Tree Fort (Adventure Time), and Scooby's Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo). The same roster of MultiVersus characters are returning from the closed alpha, with the notable addition of The Iron Giant as a new fighter, and LeBron James as he appears in Space Jam 2. As you can see from the screen above, they're an absolute unit, though there will be balancing in place to stop them crushing all opposition.

The Preseason Battle Pass is running from now until August 8, with a free route for all players and a premium offering available via in-game purchase. This will be followed by the full Season 1 Battle Pass from August 9, with all progress during the early access and open beta periods carrying over to the full game.

