ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

UN report highlights hundreds of rights violations in Afghanistan

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

KABUL, July 20 (Reuters) - The United Nations mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Wednesday that the ruling Taliban were responsible for extrajudicial killings, torture, arbitrary arrests, and inhumane punishments in the 10 months since they seized power.

An UNAMA report said the violations were targeted at a number of groups, including those associated with the ousted government, human rights defenders and journalists. Women's rights had also been eroded, it said.

"UNAMA is concerned about the impunity with which members of the de facto authorities appear to have carried out human rights violations," it said in a statement.

The term "de facto authorities" refers to the Taliban administration which took over Afghanistan in August last year after foreign forces withdrew and the elected government collapsed.

A spokesman for the Taliban government rejected the report's findings, calling them baseless.

"Arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killing are not allowed," Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter. Anyone found guilty of such violations will be considered a criminal and will be dealt with according to Sharia law, he said.

Taliban officials have in the past said retribution attacks were not happening with their leadership's consent and that they had barred fighters from such actions. They also said they had began a process of purging their ranks of elements that did not fully follow instructions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WgRP_0gm8lgCp00

While the statement acknowledged steps taken by Taliban authorities apparently aimed at protecting human rights, as well as a "significant reduction in armed violence", it said authorities also bear responsibility.

UNAMA particularly mentioned the role of two bodies in violations - the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice as well as the General Directorate of Intelligence.

The report said the hardest hit victims were those associated with the former government and its security forces.

It listed 160 extrajudicial killings, 178 arbitrary arrests, and 56 instances of torture and ill-treatment of former government employees.

Human rights violations also affected 173 journalists and media workers, 163 of which were attributed to Taliban authorities, including 122 arbitrary arrests and 33 instances of threats.

UNAMA also stressed the erosion of women’s rights.

"Women and girls have progressively had their rights to fully participate in education, the workplace and other aspects of public and daily life restricted and in many cases completely taken away."

UNAMA recorded 2,106 civilian casualties - 700 killed, 1,406 wounded - since the Taliban takeover. A majority were attributed to a local affiliate of the Islamic State militant group.

Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 12

Richard Hagood
3d ago

Not the United States problem. The people of Afghanistan wish to live like it is 600 A.D.

Reply
9
Related
CBS News

Afghan official evacuated by U.S. says he and his family living "like prisoners" on American military base in Kosovo

A former Afghan intelligence official and politician who worked closely with the United States after the September 11 terror attacks says he and about 45 other Afghan refugees have been stuck at a U.S. military base in Kosovo in unsuitable conditions since they were evacuated by the U.S. from Afghanistan last summer, and that they have felt "like prisoners."
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Violations#Taliban#The United Nations#Unama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
United Nations
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel ordered by US judge to pay $4.6 billion to the families of nine women and children who were ambushed and massacred in 2019: Family accused them of carrying out attack in retribution for their public protests against the cartel

A Mexican drug cartel accused in the brutal slaughter of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $4.6 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled. The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

504K+
Followers
344K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy