Investigators are working to pinpoint the cause of an early-morning fire that claimed the life of a Mission woman in her home. Firefighters responded to the home on the 300 block of Bahia Street in south Mission a little after 3 a.m. Thursday and pulled 67-year-old Maria Zuniga out of her bedroom. She was rushed to Mission Regional Medical Center where she died.

MISSION, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO