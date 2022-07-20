Daily Links: Brooklyn Parents, Teachers Sue to Stop NYC School Budget Cuts

There were tears on Willoughby Avenue Thursday night as a crowd gathered to watch the demolition of Bed Stuy’s beloved Jacob Dangler mansion. “I’m sad, I’m hurt,” longtime Willoughby Avenue resident Michael Williams told Brownstoner. Williams wasn’t alone; others described the day as gut wrenching, demoralizing, deflating — and many were angry. A man who cycled past the site as demolition was happening said he thought the building had been saved. “I work for the city, so this is painful,” he said as he paused to take in what was happening.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO