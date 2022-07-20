ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giddings, TX

Finding Peace in Tejas: A Retreat for All

 4 days ago
For many of us who spent our childhood summers away at camp, vivid memories of bunk beds, s’mores, and that sweet combination of exhaustion and exhilaration that comes from a day well spent playing in the sun is the place our minds return to when we think of...

NBC News

Texas youth read banned books at summer camp

The Austin Public Library alongside side the largest independent book store in Texas sponsors a forum called “Banned Camp” for students who want to read books that have been outlawed by school officials. NBC News’ Sam Brock visited the camp and spoke to Austin's youth about how many of the banned books center around race and human sexuality. July 21, 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

6 indoor water parks you can visit in Texas to beat the heat

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas heat doesn’t appear to be going anywhere with more forecasted 100-degree days in our future. Luckily, Texas has several indoor water parks where you can escape the scorching sun. There are tons of lakes and rivers you can visit in our area but...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Giddings, TX
Thrillist

The 10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Austin

Austin isn’t exactly swimming in seafood restaurants—it’s Houston and the cities along the Gulf Coast that get all the glory when it comes to deep-fried ocean treats. But that’s not fair. In 2022, if we can get perfect avocados in NYC, we sure as hell can get fresh juicy shrimp, fish, oysters, crab, lobster and of course, crawfish, up here in Central Texas. We’re not in space y’know!
AUSTIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

Texas Waterpark is Dumping 15,000 Pounds of Ice in Their Wave Pool

It has been so hot lately that one waterpark in Texas is taking extreme measures! Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville right outside of Austin is planning to drop 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool, as reported by KVUE. The ice drop happens tomorrow at 3 PM. To really set the mood, the Waterpark will also have two snow machines with an appearance by 'Frozen's' Elsa. I wonder how cold this will make the water? The really cool thing is that this is within driving distance from Victoria. They already did this at their Houston location in June!
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
#What To Do#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Tejas Camp Retreat
wtaw.com

College Station Is The Site Of Building Pre-Fabricated “Micro Homes” For An Austin Based Company

Thanks to the Brazos Valley economic development corporation for sharing how a College Station company contributed to bring two Austin based companies together to start manufacturing pre-fabricated micro-homes in College Station. nVolve Technologies was hired by Casata Corporation to build 1,000 units to be delivered to Casata rental communities around...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
restaurantclicks.com

15 Top-Rated BBQ Restaurants in America

Looking for the best BBQ in the US? Put some of the best barbecue restaurants in the US on your itinerary. No matter where you travel, you’ll find plenty of excellent BBQ options. These restaurants are famous for their barbecue, so we can attest to their outstanding BBQ dishes....
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
KXAN

PHOTOS: Take a look inside historic Taylor home listed for $1.1 million

Realtor Brooke Mozersky with Compass Realty currently has a four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home listed in Taylor for $1.1 million. It's located at 1720 W. Lake Drive on a corner lot that stretches more than 49,000 square feet. The original owners built the home in 1903, and now it belongs to the realtor's brother-in-law, Austin-based designer Joel Mozersky.
TAYLOR, TX
koxe.com

Dustin David Scott, 41, of Georgetown

Dustin David Scott made his final exit from the stage of life on July 6, 2022. Sadly, after recovering from addiction, his body finally succumbed to the effects of the disease of alcoholism. He was 41 years of age and lived in Georgetown, Texas. Dustin was born in San Angelo, Texas, on February 25, 1981, to Amy and David Scott. He leaves behind his parents (Georgetown, Texas) and his two sisters and their families; Misty Scott Adair and John Adair and sons, Ian and Eliot (Georgetown, Texas), Jessica Scott Martin and Jon Martin and children, Billie Louise and Hiram (Chicago, Illinois), and grandfather, Sonny Anderson (Sonora, Texas). He also is survived by his treasured canine companion, Cash.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KHOU

Authorities responding to wildfire near Austin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday evening that all evacuees asked to leave their homes due to the wildfire are now allowed to return. Williamson County authorities first reported a 100-acre fire in Liberty Hill early Saturday afternoon. That fire has since...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
wilco.org

What happens when the unexpected does?

Peaks Park across a major highway from the Upper Brushy Creek Water Improvement District’s Dam 6. The scenario included lots of rain, and the water in the reservoir was rising. I, as a commissioner, allegedly began receiving calls from citizens in the apartments by the reservoir stating that the water was about to breach the dam. What would be my response (action) be?
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Variety

Luck Ranch, Willie Nelson’s Place, to Host 10-Day Lucktoberfest, With Everything from an Orville Peck Costume Ball to ‘Black Opry’ Night (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Music fans or just aficionados of unusual cultural events who can get themselves to Willie Nelson’s ranch in late October and early November are destined to get lucky. For a stretching lasting from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6, his Luck Ranch outside of Austin will play host to a first-time festival, Lucktoberfest. The gathering will have a different theme for each of its 10 nights and days — ranging from a costume ball with Orville Peck to a Day of the Dead celebration with Los Lobos to a Fantastic Negrito-led “Black Opry Revue”...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
EASTside is the definitive lifestyle magazine of the east side region of Austin. Each issue informs and entertains our readers with useful information and heart-warming local stories. Our full-color publication is loaded with creative content and high quality design elements that engage our 25,000 readers throughout East Austin and beyond.

