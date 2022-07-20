Finding Peace in Tejas: A Retreat for All

It has been so hot lately that one waterpark in Texas is taking extreme measures! Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville right outside of Austin is planning to drop 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool, as reported by KVUE. The ice drop happens tomorrow at 3 PM. To really set the mood, the Waterpark will also have two snow machines with an appearance by 'Frozen's' Elsa. I wonder how cold this will make the water? The really cool thing is that this is within driving distance from Victoria. They already did this at their Houston location in June!

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO