Built with the design of a vintage driving watch, the Dan Henry 1964 Gran Turismo Chronograph has the same 38 mm size. With a clean dial, it displays the information that every driver needs. You can see elapsed seconds and minutes as well as the tachymeter for average speed. Moreover, you can choose from 5 variations—White Panda, Silver Panda, Evil Panda, Slate Grey, and Silver—depending on your style. Not only that, but you can also choose a style with or without a date window. Honoring all GT sports cars, each watch has the iconic Aston-Martin DB5 of the 1960s engraved on the back. Additionally, each timepiece has a lightweight and flexible stainless steel bracelet crafted in the classic beads-of-rice style. Finally, you also receive a leather easy-change strap in a matching color, and there are 8 other colors available for purchase.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO