Keep food and drinks cold and fresh on the go with the Dometic CCF-T, GM Console Refrigerator. It seamlessly fits into various GM truck models, including Chevrolet Silverado HD (2020 & Newer), GMC Sierra 1500 (2019-2021), and more. Best of all, its design ensures it integrates into your vehicle’s center console. Furthermore, this gadget boasts a generous capacity to fit up to 9 cans, making it ideal for a day trip with the family. Best of all, it includes a soft-touch interface for convenient usability. Moreover, the Dometic CCF-T, GM Console Refrigerator has an automotive-approved compressor with low noise and energy consumption. This minimizes it from draining your truck’s battery. Finally, it has a minimal installation time for easy setup. Overall, now you can take beverages and snacks with you without them getting too warm during travels.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO