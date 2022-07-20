ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

UPDATE: Missing Cheyenne Woman Found Safe

By Doug Randall
 4 days ago
UPDATE: Melissa Martinez has been found safe, according to the CPD Facebook page. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's...

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/21/22–7/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Impaired driver collides with Cheyenne Police vehicle during traffic stop

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An impaired driver collided with a Cheyenne Police Department vehicle engaged in an unrelated traffic stop early Thursday morning. Officers were conducting the stop near the intersection of East Pershing Boulevard and Concord Road around 1:25 a.m. when the incident occurred, affecting multiple CPD vehicles, Cheyenne Police Public Information Officer Alex Farkas told Cap City News.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Electric Vehicle charging brought to Cheyenne during CFD

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Electric Vehicle charging is making it’s way to the Cowboy State, and is even free during Cheyenne Frontier Days. Moser Energy and Tyrell Chevrolet are partnering together during the event to assist with out-of-towners and Cheyenne residents that may struggle to find charging stations.
CHEYENNE, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Frontier Days Schedule For Sunday, July 24

According to a news release from Cheyenne Frontier Days, here is the schedule of events for Sunday, July 24:. 10 A.M.–12:30 A.M.: Located at I-25 & Happy Jack. 9 A.M.: Cowboy Church Service with Susie McEntire & Mark Eaton. 9:30 & 10:30 A.M.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Meet at...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

City announces trash pick-up schedule for Cheyenne Day

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycle and compost pick-up schedule in observance of Cheyenne Day, Wednesday, July 27. Scheduled trash, compost and recycle pick-ups will operate as normal for the day. Residents are asked to have trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
#Police#Law Enforcement#Cpd Facebook
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Meet Your Candidates: Wyoming’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We reached out to all candidates filing for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Below are the candidates running who responded to our request. The information below is written by the candidates and unedited by Wyoming News Now. REPUBLICAN PRIMARY CANDIDATES. NAME: Megan Degenfelder.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Man Sentenced to 33 Months in Federal Gun Case

A 52-year-old Cheyenne man who pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Monday. Anthony Pierce Unocic was arrested and indicted last fall after special agents found firearms and ammunition in...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (7/22/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. This past weekend was amazing for Judy and me! I may not have said it before, but I really want to be a grandpa. My youngest son Jac and his wife Whitney are pregnant with our first grandchild, and we had an amazing baby shower at our beautiful Botanic Gardens last Sunday. It is fun to see your kids grow up into adults you can be proud of, and then watch them become a parent — it’s beyond words. Hosting our very first baby shower was the perfect time to get family and friends together to celebrate this huge event in our lives and to provide the parents-to-be with provisions for what is to come. Did I mention the gardens were beautiful?
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Big Boy No. 4014’s Denver Excursion is Only 1 Week Away!

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will depart for a three-day round-trip tour from Cheyenne to Denver next Thursday, July 28, at 10 a.m. The famed steam locomotive will be on display at Union Station in Denver from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday along with the “Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car,” a multi-media walk-through exhibition that provides a glimpse of the past while telling the story of modern-day railroading. Admission is free.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Booze On Demand: Alcohol Delivery Companies See Growth In Wyoming

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As companies such as DoorDash and Uber Eats continue to grow in popularity, a new business model has come to mind: alcohol deliveries. There are at least three alcohol delivery companies in Wyoming: Deliver My Liquor 307 in Cheyenne, Jackalope Alcohol...
CASPER, WY
newslj.com

Local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising

CHEYENNE — Laramie County — and Wyoming as a whole — have recently seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, which may be attributable to the highly transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the omicron variant. These sub-variants have been described by health organizations as the most contagious...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

11 Things to NOT Do at Cheyenne Frontier Days (or Any Festival)

It's all happening! The start of the 'Daddy of 'Em All'! The 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days is just about upon us and the excitement in the air is palpable. But as you're getting ready, as important as what you are planning to enjoy throughout the duration of the festival, maybe just as important is what NOT to do while you're attending Cheyenne Frontier Days, or any other festival for that matter.
CHEYENNE, WY
99.9 The Point

Fun Events You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend

Cheyenne Frontier Days kicks off Friday, July 22nd and goes for 10 fun packed days. Touted as the "World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration." We are all so excited to be a part of the celebration which includes, concerts like Nelly on the 28th, rodeos, parades, pancake breakfasts and more! So many people travel to Cheyenne for this amazing event and it's because it's full of fun and not to mention good food!
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

