The phrase “complex world” is a common one used to describe the contemporary environment in which the Christian church is called to minister. This phrase is true on so many levels—the complexity of information swirling on media and social media, the complexity of pluralism in our national settings, the complexity of preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ to people who have little interest, the complexity of navigating the rapid shift of cultural movements while listening to the voice of God’s Spirit. All these complexities point toward a need for future ministers to be educated in a variety of topics and methods for best serving the advancement of the Kingdom of God in this world.

CLEVELAND, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO