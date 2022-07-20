ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

MedStar treating people suffering from the extreme heat

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hIM5_0gm8Y17600

With our punishing heat wave continuing, MedStar is treating more and more people for heat-related issues.

MedStar updated its daily reports last Tuesday night saying that paramedics treated sixteen people suffering from the heat. All of them were taken to the hospital, three of them were in serious condition and one was critical.

It was a record-setting day for heat. Just a few minutes before 4 p.m. the official thermometer at DFW Airport touched 109 degrees, the hottest ever for the date.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

More People Dealing With Heat Illness as Heatwave Continues

The risk of falling victim to heat illness is very real in these days of 100-plus degree temperatures. Doctors in emergency rooms say they've been treating people of all ages for mild to severe cases of heat exhaustion and the more dangerous heat stroke. Heat illness can strike with little...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

4-alarm Dallas apartment fire leaves dozens displaced

DALLAS - Firefighters were able to put out flames at a 4-alarm fire at an apartment building in Dallas. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called out just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a fire in the 2900 block of Remond Drive. Responding firefighters found fire coming from the front of an...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

North Texas' extreme heat turns deadly

The extreme heat in North Texas, has now turned deadly. Dallas County Health has reported the first heat-related death in the county this year. The victim was a 66-year-old female with underlying health conditions who lived in Dallas. Health officials are stressing the importance of hydrating constantly and limiting your...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Inmates Reportedly Waiting Years to Get Into Mental Hospital

It is a lengthy and challenging process for mentally ill inmates inside the Dallas prison system to be transferred to a proper mental hospital. As reported by the Dallas News, these inmates sometimes must wait over 800 days before being moved, often without trial. If a person is labeled as...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Officers Provide AC Units to Residents Amid Extreme Heat

Dallas neighborhood police officers (NPOs) are working on a different beat, helping elderly residents keep cool by providing new air conditioning units. With the recent string of 100-degree days, it is dangerous for anyone not to have a place to cool off. “In my opinion, and I’m pretty positive about...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

As Texas Temperatures Soar, Look for Signs of Heatstroke

As the temperatures pushed 110 degrees Monday, paramedics across North Texas were busy responding to people in distress. MedStar, which serves the Tarrant County area, says 14 patients were transported to local hospitals for heat-related illnesses. All of the calls took place between noon and 8 p.m., the hottest part of the day.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas County reports first heat-related death for 2022

DALLAS — Dallas County has reported its first heat-related death in 2022 amid a record heat wave in North Texas. In a news release, the county said the victim was a 66-year-old Dallas woman who had underlying health conditions. Further details on how she died were not released. "We...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Advocates for Homeless Block Encampment Sweep

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Friday morning in Dallas, dozens of demonstrators demanded a moratorium on debris clean-up’s at homeless encampments. “All these people are on foot,” said an organizer with the group ‘Say it with Your Chest DTX.’ “These people are elderly, they are disabled, and they are hot. We need a moratorium on sweeps, or debris clean-up’s during the heat.”
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Critical Missing Person Sean Michael Embery

Mr. Embery has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Sean Michael Embery. Mr. Embery is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, 34-year-old black male who stands at approximately 5’07” tall and weighs about 145lbs. Mr. Embery...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Color Code: Telling the story of racism in American health care

“Racism in medicine is a national emergency,” Nicholas St. Fleur, STAT reporter and host of the Color Code podcast said during Telling the Story of Racism in American Healthcare webinar. The Center for Health Journalism recently hosted the webinar to discuss strategies and examples of how journalists can tell...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano House Explodes, Damages at Least Two Other Homes

Investigators are sifting through the debris Thursday looking for what led to an explosion at a Plano home late Wednesday night. The explosion at the home on the 3700 block of Shantara Lane happened at about 8:54 p.m. and caused significant damage to the 8,000 square-foot, multi-million dollar residence. No...
PLANO, TX
Dallas, TX
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

