MedStar treating people suffering from the extreme heat

With our punishing heat wave continuing, MedStar is treating more and more people for heat-related issues.

MedStar updated its daily reports last Tuesday night saying that paramedics treated sixteen people suffering from the heat. All of them were taken to the hospital, three of them were in serious condition and one was critical.

It was a record-setting day for heat. Just a few minutes before 4 p.m. the official thermometer at DFW Airport touched 109 degrees, the hottest ever for the date.

