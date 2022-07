There are many great places to visit in Minnesota without having to drive too far away from the St. Cloud area. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. Among the events and places to visit that Amy highlighted she talked about Clemens and Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud where the annual art fair is taking place starting today. The location also features a Sunday concert series called Music in the Gardens. The next show is this Sunday starting at 3 p.m.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO