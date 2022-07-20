Deadly Motorcycle Crash Near Faribault (Update)

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man with five felony warrants was taken into custody at a Rochester hotel Thursday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers arrested 34-year-old Randy Rocha at a hotel located in the 1200 block of Broadway Ave. South. Moilanen said Rocha had warrants for one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The warrant for second-degree assault was issued just last week after Rocha failed to show up for his sentencing hearing.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO