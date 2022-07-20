ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Deadly Motorcycle Crash Near Faribault (Update)

By TJ Leverentz
 4 days ago
Update 7-20-22 12:54 p.m. The State Patrol crash report identified the motorcyclist as 47-year-old William Barfknecht. The report indicates he was not wearing a helmet and it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in causing the crash. Previous...

