There aren’t many ways to say this: Texans have to do a better job of conserving energy, something we don’t always do well. Whether it is the extreme cold that shut down critical power sources across the state two winters ago or the blistering 100-degree-plus summer days we’re enduring now, the bottom line is that Texas has an energy problem, a real irony in a state known as an energy-producing capital. But it is also a wake-up call for a growing state that is adding new energy users by the day and needs resources to meet burgeoning demand.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO