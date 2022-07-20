ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers’ Amirah Ali Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

By Michael Cohen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePISCATAWAY, N.J. – — Amirah Ali of Rutgers women’s soccer has been nominated for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. One of the most decorated athletes in program history and of equal stature in the classroom and community, Ali was also recently named the Rutgers Bauer Athlete of the...

