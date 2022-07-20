Rutgers’ Amirah Ali Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange native Naasir Cunningham is ranked as the No. 1 overall high school basketball player for the Class of 2024 by ESPN. Cunningham, a 6-foot-7, 175-pound small forward, played at Gill St. Bernard’s, located in Gladstone, last season, averaging 12.7 points, 6.25 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a sophomore. Gill St. Bernard’s finished 20-7, winning the Somerset County Tournament championship and reaching the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Non-Public B sectional final, where it lost to Roselle Catholic, 68-62. Cunningham had 10 points in the 84-63 win over Rutgers Prep in the SCT final. He had 11 points in the loss to Roselle Catholic, which went on to win the Non-Public B title and the state Tournament of Champions title.

