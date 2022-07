BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three suspects wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Nexton have been arrested after fleeing to Mexico. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Jennifer Mae Todus was arrested along with two teens, ages 14 and 16 after they fled to Mexico the day after 20-year-old Caleb Mitchell was shot and killed at the Isaac Apartments on July 8.

