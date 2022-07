This year, Florida has thoroughly redrawn its congressional districts due to the once-a-decade redistricting process, while also adding a new seat due to population growth. Under a plan spearheaded by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the GOP is poised to gain at least three seats at the Democrats’ expense, and possibly more. Currently, the Republicans hold 16 seats in the Florida delegation, while Democrats hold 11. With the wind at their backs in the current political environment, the GOP could end up with a 20-8 advantage after Election Day.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO