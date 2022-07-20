What happens now for the Detroit Red Wings?

The Vegas Golden Knights are one of the few NHL teams who are currently over the salary cap. That is still the case even after they traded Max Pacioretty, Dylan Coghlan, and Evgenii Dadonov this offseason alone. As a result of this and the team needing to re-sign key restricted free agents (RFA), more trades are expected to be on the way. The Chicago Blackhawks should consider calling them because of this. Let’s take a look at three specific players that they should think about pursuing.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO