Claes Oldenburg, co-creator of Cleveland’s beloved and controversial ‘Free Stamp’ sculpture, has died. cleveland.com (subscription required): Edward J. Olszewski, professor emeritus of art history, discussed the legacy of Claes Oldenburg, the co-creator of the Cleveland’s Free Stamp sculpture, who died this week. “Oldenburg was I think prepared for the controversy [in Cleveland] because that’s what he faced in almost every city he went to,’’ Olszewski said. “After several years, his sculptures became adopted by the city and the citizenry, and that’s what happened in Cleveland, too.’’

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO