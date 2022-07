Linz is the third-largest city in Austria and the capital of the state of Upper Austria. It is located in the Northern center of Austria, about 18 miles south of the Czech border, on both sides of the Danube, the longest river in the European Union. Linz is a city with a long history that reaches back to the Roman Empire. In particular, Linz was part of the Roman Empire and was founded by the Romans under the name “Lentia.” It was a provincial town and a Local Government of the Holy Roman Empire and formed an important trading point connecting many routes on both sides of the Danube River. From East to West and Bohemia and Poland from the North to the Balkans and Italy in the South, the city has worked as a connecting point for many regions. A visit here can be combined with a visit to the capital of Austria since it also has a lot to offer. In this article, we will travel together to Linz and discover the city of Fine Arts in Austria.

