ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Enstrom exhibiting at EAA AirVenture

verticalmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 1 minute, 28 seconds. Enstrom Helicopter will be exhibiting at EAA AirVenture 2022 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin beginning Monday, July 25. With over 500,000...

verticalmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 26 WGBA

Storm impacted EAA grounds, Lambeau soccer game Saturday night

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Thousands of customers are without power Saturday night, according to the outage map at WPS. Additionally, the powerful storm that moved through Northeast Wisconsin impacted major events in the area, namely the EAA grounds in Oshkosh and the soccer game at Lambeau Field. Lambeau Field's...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Elkhart Lake: Siebkens Resort

(WFRV) – Not only does Siebkens Resort have quite a storied history, the owners have their own loving past with the beautiful spot. Local 5 Live visited recently with a closer look from historic rooms to modern condos, a pool, and private beach, it’s a great place to stay and you’ll definitely want to stop in at the “Stop In” Tavern for a look at some great racing memorabilia.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
Oshkosh, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
Oshkosh, WI
Industry
City
Oshkosh, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin prepares for Mega Millions drawing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re feeling lucky, you better buy a mega millions ticket!. Because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, the Mega Millions prize has increased to $660 million. While the odds of winning all the money is a staggering 1 to 302.5 million, there’s always a chance.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lambeau soccer game impacting tourism in NE Wis.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the greatest things about Appleton is that it’s perfectly placed in the center of all the action; just 30 minutes south of Green Bay and all the activity at Lambeau Field; thirty minutes north of EAA in Oshkosh; the home of Mile of Music. And with all of this surrounding attraction, local hotels are feeling the tourism dollars come in.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes on WIS 26 reopen after crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 26 have reopened following a brief closure caused by a Saturday morning crash. Original Story: NOW: Left lane closed on WIS 26 due to crash. SATURDAY 7/23/2022 11:59a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A lane is temporarily closed on northbound WIS 26...
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Martin
visitoshkosh.com

Oshkosh Country Clubs NEW Event Space!

The Oshkosh Country Club/TJ's Highland has quickly become an epic Oshkosh staple. With the addition of the new event space, it is about to get even better!. Built by D&J Construction and managed by Morgan Anzalone, this new event space turned out so beautifully! The space holds 275 people and can also be split into two spaces- one holding 150 people and 1 holding 100. With on site catering provided by Chef Mike and company, any event you have there is bound to be a success.
OSHKOSH, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

7/22/22 Fox River Boat Collision Update

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a report and video of the July 9th crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh involving a 45-foot powerboat and two-story paddleboat. Seven of the 43 occupants and crew of the Riverboat suffered minor injuries, but one of them a 48 year-old woman was hospitalized with back injuries. There was substantial damage to the port side of the boat. Seven people were on the powerboat including the operator 52-year-old Jason Lindemann of Oshkosh who was charged for the incident. A 57-year-old man on the powerboat suffered back injuries and cuts to the face. The DNR says alcohol and excessive speed were several factors in the crash. But they also say careless and reckless operation, improper lookout, navigation rules violation, and operator inattention contributed to the crash. They estimate the powerboat was going between 21 and 40 miles an hour and the paddleboat 10 miles an hour.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Co-owner of Neenah business dispels myths on what caused building collapse

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A business in Neenah had a partial building collapse on Thursday, and the co-owner dismissed some false reports circulating on what the cause was. According to co-owner Karin Charles, there were multiple false reports of the cause of the roof collapse at Crucible Foundry. There were reports circulating of a heating unit collapsing through the roof as well as reports of a gas explosion.
NEENAH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eaa#Eaa Airventure 2022
WBAY Green Bay

ThedaCare cuts ribbon on new health care center in the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A ribbon cutting Thursday officially marked the grand opening of a new health care center in the Fox Valley. ThedaCare offered a look inside its new Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center in Appleton. Leaders of the health care provider say the new facility includes an inpatient...
APPLETON, WI
wausharaargus.com

Milty Wilty in Wautoma to celebrate 75th Anniversary

Wautoma’s Milty Wilty has been a staple for 75 years in the county and remains in the same family, now owned and operated by Cynthia Sommer. The business was started by Milt Sommer in 1947 and remains at the same location on Hwy. 21 East of Wautoma. Milt married Audrey (Jones) from Wild Rose in September of 1953 and they continued to run the business together. The menu is much the same as it was back in the day with one of their specials the Wow Burger, pizza burger, pizza and their frozen custard, and so much more. They have inside and outside seating and are open seven days a week in the summer only.
WAUTOMA, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

14826 S Cedar Lake Road Kiel WI

Squeaky Neat and Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo (No Condo Dues)…rural Kiel & Walking Distance to Cedar Lake. Enjoy so much here – country living – 1.365 acres. Welcoming is the front porch…sit and enjoy the sun rise. Step inside and oh my…nifty is the condition and the space. Living room with large window facing East. The kitchen-dining space is open and attractive with tons of natural light & vaulted ceiling. Appliances are included. There is a island that is both spacious and gracious. There are two bedrooms including a primary (master) with private bath and walk in closet. Bedroom #2 provides good space. Main bath has laundry closet. 1281’ living space on the main level. The lower level has egress window and is ready and waiting for your choice of rec room…exercise room, office, bedroom or a combination of any of the above. 2+ Car attached garage, small garden shed. GAS FA heat, central air, newer roof. Everything about this property is special…come see and love!
KIEL, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Sale price posted for former Long Branch Saloon

July 23, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Long Branch Saloon, 1800 Barton Avenue, sold. The new owner is Eric Schairer. “I grew up in the Barton area and even went to Barton Elementary School,” said Schairer. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Schairer’s background is primarily in...
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere church and restaurant recover year after fire

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One year ago, the Chicago Street Pub and New Hope Methodist Church caught fire, but both places have found new spots in De Pere. The Chicago Street Pub is currently on Heritage Road in the Swan Club. Not all was lost for the restaurant. The bar tops, chairs, and much of the memorabilia survived. Even the roof was repurposed as a part of their bar counter.
DE PERE, WI
wibqam.com

Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to Smokey Hollow Campground after a 15-year-old from Chicago went underwater, and ended up dying. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and not come back up. The incident happened in the swimming pond.
CHICAGO, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power as severe weather moves through Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 10,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power in Wisconsin after severe thunderstorms moved through the state Saturday. The majority of the outages are in the middle of the state, with over 1,300 without power in Green Lake County and over 6,300 in the dark in Winnebago County, according to the provider’s website as of 9 p.m. Saturday. The outages have decreased from a peak of over 11,000 statewide at 8 p.m. Saturday.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy