(The Center Square) – The disagreement over Wisconsin’s law on absentee ballots could be headed for court. Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, on Thursday directed his staff to look at any and all options after the Wisconsin Elections Commission said it will not abide by the legislature’s decision to stop telling local election clerks they can fill in missing information on absentee ballots, a practice also called "curing."

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO