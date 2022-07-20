ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

FESTIVAL RETURNING

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tgUDa_0gm7yJmI00

ELIZABETHTOWN — It’s hard to say just how many Pork & Beats Festivals there have been here, since they have been spread out over more than 35 years, but one thing is certain: After a two-year hiatus, the festival will return to downtown Elizabethtown at the Cape Fear Farmers Market on Nov. 4-5.

“We’re looking for this one to be bigger and better than ever,” said Terri Dennison, executive director of the Eliuzabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s kind of a heritage of this area, highlighting our farming/agriculture community.”

Right now, Dennison said they are focusing on attracting vendors.

Wanted are food vendors and trucks, but none may include any type of pork items. Also wanted are arts and crafts vendors and those booths offering community information and services.

“We will be able to handle quite a few, so we hope to have plenty of vendors register,” Dennison said.

She added that festival sponsors are also being sought at several different levels. Those are …

— Whole Hog: $1,000 which will get the sponsor recognition on the contribution board, recognition on event website and Facebook page, festival booth area (10×10), recognition on the brochure and recognition on poster advertisements.

— Pork Lion: $500-999 which will get the sponsor recognition on the contribution board, recognition on event website and Facebook page, festival booth area (10×10) and recognition on the brochure.

— Ham: $300-499 which will get the sponsor recognition on the contribution board, as well as recognition on event website and Facebook page.

— Friend: $25-299 which will get the sponsor recognition on the contribution board.

Sponsorships are due by Aug. 30 and checks should be made out to Town of Elizabethtown — mailed to Pork & Beats Festival, P.O. Box 716, Elizabethtown, NC 28337 or dropped off at Town Hall. Put “Pork & Beats Festival sponsor in the memo line.

At the festival

The highlight of the festival will be the trio of barbecue competitions on Saturday, Nov. 5, where up to 25 teams will compete. The three competitions are …

— The on-site hog competition, where representatives of the Whole Hog Council will judge the hogs. Prizes will be $1,000 for first, $750 for second and $500 for third.

— A blind taste competition will be held and judged by local judges. Prizes will consist of $300 for first, $200 for second and $100 for third.

— Best BBQ Sauce competition will be judged by local judges. The prizes will be $200 for first, $100 for second and $50 for third.

For rules and to register, go to the town of Elizabethtown’s website or at porkandbeats.com.

Entertainment will also fill the air with music throughout the two days. On Friday, Nov. 4, local band 87&Pine will be featured; the following day will be highlighted by Blackwater Rhythm and Blues Band — with as yet undetermined bands filling in throughout the day.

Also, a car show will be held on Saturday along West Broad Street near the festival site.

W. Curt Vincebnt can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincebnt@bladenjournal.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

BCC holds pinning ceremony for practical nursing grads

DUBLIN — On Tuesday, Bladen Community College’s Practical Nursing graduates gathered in the college’s main auditorium to celebrate their accomplishments at the annual PN pinning ceremony with family, friends, and community members. The event is a traditional rite of passage that each nursing student completes before graduating and entering their profession, but this year’s ceremony was even more special.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

We saw you recently …

… at the Tar Heel School groundbreaking ceremony. The new ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will appear on this page whenever possible. If you’d like to have a copy of the photo emailed to you, just send an email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it — you could win a free one-month subscription or extension to the Bladen Journal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
Bladen Journal

Lil’ Knights Basketball Camp full of fundamentals, fun

DUBLIN — If there is such a thing as organized chaos, it could be found last week at West Bladen High School during the annual Lil’ Knights basketball Camp. About 100 youngsters — from rising first-graders to rising eighth-graders — participated in the three-day camp, more than enough to use both the main gymnasium and the auxiliary gymnasium, with a number of coaches, former players and volunteers helping out.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

‘Rev It Up With Ryne’

ELIZABETHTOWN — Anyone who knows Ryne Priest knows he isn’t shy or lacking in confidence. So when he decided to run for North Carolina Beta Club president, he treated it as if he were a shoe-in. And he was. “I was nervous, but also really wanted to do...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Barbecue#Lion
Bladen Journal

LCFL to host art show for retired teacher

TABOR CITY – Lower Cape Fear LifeCare is hosting a bucket list wish art show featuring Larry Hewett on July 20, from 1 to 4 p.m., in the Bistro at Grapeful Sisters Winery, 95 Dot Lane, Tabor City. The event is open to the public and the agency encourages community members to join them to celebrate Hewett and share in his talent.
TABOR CITY, NC
Bladen Journal

Ceremonial groundbreaking

The community gathered Tuesday morning to celebrate the first new school to be built in Bladen County in more than two decades. With a ceremonial groundbreaking, Bladen County Schools officially kicked off construction of the new Tar Heel School.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Bladen Journal

City approves a pair of grants LUMBERTON — The city of Lumberton moved forward W
LUMBERTON, NC
Bladen Journal

Kudos to a favorite son of Bladen County

It’s not just Elizabethtown, it’s all of Bladen County that has a real, genuine gem in Larrell Murchison. Sure, he played football for East Bladen High before going off to Louisburg and N.C. State, but every step of his journey was always wrapped up in home. That never changed after Murchison was drafted by the Tennessee Titans.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Health department performs 25 inspections in June

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department in June conducted a total of 25 inspections of locations that deal with food service. The results of those inspections — including date, business, location and score — follow. No specific violations are listed. Food establishments. — June 3: Elizabethtown...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Save a life, win prizes … give blood in July

BLADENBORO —The American Red Cross, Discovery, Shark Week and … Bladenboro?. The home of the Beat of Bladenboro legend will be part of a partnership between the American Red Cross, Discovery and Shark Week focusing on getting residents out to donate blood at a critical time of year.
BLADENBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

Ayusa seeking local families to host high school international exchange students

Bladen County families are being urged to considerparticipating in an i9nternation exchange student program for the 2022-23 school year. If you’ve read the newspaper lately, you know that the world can be a scary place: wars, economic crisis, revolutions, climate change, border disputes, refugees, and protests. So, how do we teach our children about the world, and the variety of people in it, when most of the examples we read about in the press are so negative?
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Chemours, EPA will square off in the courts

Being on the fence within this space is never a preferred position, but it’s where we find ourselves when looking at the legal rift between Chemours and the Environmental Protection Agency. We will apologize up front. The Chemours Company is suing the EPA for its recent health advisory for...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy