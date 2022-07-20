FESTIVAL RETURNING

ELIZABETHTOWN — It’s hard to say just how many Pork & Beats Festivals there have been here, since they have been spread out over more than 35 years, but one thing is certain: After a two-year hiatus, the festival will return to downtown Elizabethtown at the Cape Fear Farmers Market on Nov. 4-5.

“We’re looking for this one to be bigger and better than ever,” said Terri Dennison, executive director of the Eliuzabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s kind of a heritage of this area, highlighting our farming/agriculture community.”

Right now, Dennison said they are focusing on attracting vendors.

Wanted are food vendors and trucks, but none may include any type of pork items. Also wanted are arts and crafts vendors and those booths offering community information and services.

“We will be able to handle quite a few, so we hope to have plenty of vendors register,” Dennison said.

She added that festival sponsors are also being sought at several different levels. Those are …

— Whole Hog: $1,000 which will get the sponsor recognition on the contribution board, recognition on event website and Facebook page, festival booth area (10×10), recognition on the brochure and recognition on poster advertisements.

— Pork Lion: $500-999 which will get the sponsor recognition on the contribution board, recognition on event website and Facebook page, festival booth area (10×10) and recognition on the brochure.

— Ham: $300-499 which will get the sponsor recognition on the contribution board, as well as recognition on event website and Facebook page.

— Friend: $25-299 which will get the sponsor recognition on the contribution board.

Sponsorships are due by Aug. 30 and checks should be made out to Town of Elizabethtown — mailed to Pork & Beats Festival, P.O. Box 716, Elizabethtown, NC 28337 or dropped off at Town Hall. Put “Pork & Beats Festival sponsor in the memo line.

At the festival

The highlight of the festival will be the trio of barbecue competitions on Saturday, Nov. 5, where up to 25 teams will compete. The three competitions are …

— The on-site hog competition, where representatives of the Whole Hog Council will judge the hogs. Prizes will be $1,000 for first, $750 for second and $500 for third.

— A blind taste competition will be held and judged by local judges. Prizes will consist of $300 for first, $200 for second and $100 for third.

— Best BBQ Sauce competition will be judged by local judges. The prizes will be $200 for first, $100 for second and $50 for third.

For rules and to register, go to the town of Elizabethtown’s website or at porkandbeats.com.

Entertainment will also fill the air with music throughout the two days. On Friday, Nov. 4, local band 87&Pine will be featured; the following day will be highlighted by Blackwater Rhythm and Blues Band — with as yet undetermined bands filling in throughout the day.

Also, a car show will be held on Saturday along West Broad Street near the festival site.

W. Curt Vincebnt can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincebnt@bladenjournal.com.