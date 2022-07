Robyn Palmer has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending. He has been with Crossroads Bank since 2018 as a Commercial Lender in Kosciusko County. Robyn has over 22 years of experience in lending at other financial institutions. He is a current member of the Board of Directors for Combined Community Services and a member and past President of the Warsaw Rotary Club. He has previously served on the Board of Directors for the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce, the AWL of Kosciusko County and.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO