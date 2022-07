Last Updated on July 21, 2022 by Logansport Community School Corporation. LCSC Online Registration for returning students opened on July 19. A returning student is a student that finished the school year last year at LCSC and is returning again this year which includes moving to a different building. For example, a 5th grade student last year that will now be going to the Columbia Sixth Grade Academy this year or from 8th grade to the High School is still a returning student.

LOGANSPORT, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO