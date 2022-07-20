217 Today: New clinics aim to help patients suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms

Editor's Note: This segment originally aired January 2022. An Illinois man driving from Cass to Tazewell County claims he spotted Bigfoot along Illinois 78 near Chandlerville. He describes the creature as having looked back at him on the shoulder of the road — an encounter that ultimately lasted seconds, but has gained traction in local news outlets and by cryptid interest groups. The modern concept of Bigfoot originated nearly 65 years ago when a small Northern California newspaper reported that a road construction crew had discovered humanlike, 16-inch footprints. As a cryptid, or creature not believed to exist under mainstream science, Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch, and the legend behind it, continues to leave a lasting imprint.

