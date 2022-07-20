ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

217 Today: New clinics aim to help patients suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms

By Brian Moline, Sydney Wood
illinois.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Governor JB Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19. Another county resident – a man in his 70s – has died from COVID-19. This is the fifth COVID-19-related death...

will.illinois.edu

illinois.edu

Best Of: Illinois Bigfoot sightings and skepticism

Editor's Note: This segment originally aired January 2022. An Illinois man driving from Cass to Tazewell County claims he spotted Bigfoot along Illinois 78 near Chandlerville. He describes the creature as having looked back at him on the shoulder of the road — an encounter that ultimately lasted seconds, but has gained traction in local news outlets and by cryptid interest groups. The modern concept of Bigfoot originated nearly 65 years ago when a small Northern California newspaper reported that a road construction crew had discovered humanlike, 16-inch footprints. As a cryptid, or creature not believed to exist under mainstream science, Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch, and the legend behind it, continues to leave a lasting imprint.
ILLINOIS STATE
illinois.edu

July 21 Illinois History Minute

It’s July 21st, and writer Ernest Hemingway was born on this day in 1899 in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park. After spending time as an ambulance driver in World War One and a reporter in Toronto, Hemingway lived for a time in Chicago, where he met his first wife, Hadley Richardson. Together, they moved to Paris, and Hemingway began writing the fiction that would make him famous.
