ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UK government gives go-ahead to Sizewell C nuclear power plant

By Alex Lawson Energy correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0Ihr_0gm7pVsJ00
Sizewell C in Suffolk has faced fierce opposition from local campaigners, who have argued against the project because of the environmental impact and the cost to energy bill payers. Photograph: EDF

The UK government has given planning consent to the £20bn Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk.

The decision by the business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, which had been repeatedly delayed, was finally announced on Wednesday and went against the advice of the independent Planning Inspectorate.

French energy company EDF wants to build the 3.2 GW, two-reactor plant next to its existing site at Sizewell B, which began operating in 1995.

However, the proposals have faced fierce opposition from local campaigners, who have argued against the project because of the environmental impact and the cost to energy billpayers . Campaigners now have six weeks to decide whether to appeal against the decision.

Planning permission was seen as a key hurdle for the project which remains subject to a further final investment decision, expected next year. It is hoped the plant can generate enough power for six million homes.

The approval process for Sizewell C has so far included four rounds of public consultation which began in 2012 and has involved more than 10,000 East Suffolk residents.

The Planning Inspectorate rejected the scheme because of concerns over the plant’s impact on protected species and habitats, and the long-term water supply at the site.

Related: Sizewell C ‘may cost double government estimates and take five years longer to build’

EDF worked with Chinese state-backed nuclear specialist CGN on the first phase of the project. However, it is understood the UK government is keen to ease CGN out amid concerns over Chinese involvement with sensitive assets.

Bankers at Barclays have been hired to secure new financial backing for the project alongside EDF and the UK government.

Boris Johnson’s government put £100m of funding behind the project in January to support its development.

Carly Vince, the project’s chief planning officer, said: “Sizewell C will be good for the region, creating thousands of opportunities for local people and businesses. It will boost local biodiversity and leave a legacy Suffolk can be proud of.”

Julia Pyke, the director of financing for Sizewell C, said: “Energy costs will be lower with nuclear in the mix, so today’s decision is good news for billpayers. The tried and tested funding arrangement we are proposing means that, by paying a small amount during construction, consumers will benefit in the long-term.

“Sizewell C will give a big boost to jobs and skills in nuclear supply chain companies across the country. It will strengthen the UK’s energy security and play a key role in our fight against climate change.”

Alison Downes, of the Stop Sizewell C campaign, said: “The wrong decision has been made but it’s not the end of our campaign to Stop Sizewell C. Not only will we be looking closely at appealing this decision, we’ll continue to challenge every aspect of Sizewell C, because – whether it is the impact on consumers, the massive costs and delays, the outstanding technical questions or the environmental impacts – it remains a very bad risk.”

Beccy Speight, the chief executive of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, said: “The construction of the proposed development will be damaging and it has been granted with insufficient consideration for the effects on nature as described by the government’s own experts. This is a ludicrous decision for an interim government to make.”

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Greenpeace UK’s chief scientist, Dr Doug Parr, called the project a “red herring energy solution” as the UK attempts to move towards a low-carbon energy system.

Tom Greatrex, the chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said the decision “significantly strengthens the pipeline of new nuclear capacity in Britain”.

Hinkley Point C in Somerset, also backed by EDF, has been beset by delays and cost over-runs.

The French government said on Tuesday it was prepared to pay €10bn (£8.5bn) to fully nationalise EDF amid concerns over its finances. Ministers in France want to keep a handle on soaring energy bills.

Johnson has set a target of making investment decisions on eight new nuclear projects by the end of the decade.


Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Time for the government to tell the truth about nuclear power

The UK is sadly becoming habituated to an officially sponsored attrition of truth about nuclear power. Despite intensifying propaganda, even government data shows this military-backed technology to be, in reality, an expensive, slow, unreliable, risky and unpopular way to deliver affordable, secure, zero-carbon energy. The gap in efficacy and competitiveness...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Go-ahead for new nuclear power station

A multibillion-pound project to build a new nuclear power station has been given the go-ahead. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said development consent was granted for the Sizewell C project in Suffolk. It is intended that Sizewell C will generate enough low-carbon electricity to supply six million homes. The application was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
Ars Technica

Nuclear power plants are struggling to stay cool

From its humble start as a glacial trickle in the Swiss Alps, the Rhône River quickly transforms into one of the world's most industrialized waterways. As it winds through the south of France toward the Mediterranean Sea, its chilly water is drawn into boilers, sucked through pipes as coolant, deviated for agriculture. Among its biggest customers is a battalion of nuclear reactors. Since the 1970s, the river and its tributaries have helped generate about a quarter of France's atomic energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

Team Tempest: Britain's Stealth Fighter Program Reaches a Milestone

Although the United Kingdom flies the F-35, it is keen to build its own indigenous stealth fighter. Ben Wallace, the United Kingdom’s secretary of state for defense, recently announced plans to build a “new flying combat air demonstrator” that will be essential for the U.K.’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS). The combat demonstrator will “play a critical role in proving the technology and design principles” for the FCAS.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Missile fire sinks US warship in the Pacific

Footage captures the moment the decommissioned vessel was struck, catching fire before smoke billows into the air. Units from Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and the US were taking part in the world's largest international maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific 2022. Nations used the exercise to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power Plant#Project A#Uk#Edf#French#Sizewell B#The Planning Inspectorate
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says Germany Has One Option Against Russia

Elon Musk, Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer, is the most powerful CEO in the world. He intends to use his soft power to influence world affairs. Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 24, he has not stopped interfering in world geopolitics. This Russian war has led to NATO sanctions against Moscow. In March, the EU pledged to cut its gas imports from Russia by two-thirds within a year.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Guardian

Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years

Stark images of the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead have come to symbolize the devastating effects of drought at America’s largest reservoir. Now, newly released satellite pictures from Nasa offer a new view of how dramatically water levels have declined over the past 22 years. The images,...
SCIENCE
AFP

CIA chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations.

CIA chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations. But nations should look at "a place like Sri Lanka today -- heavily indebted to China -- which has made some really dumb bets about their economic future and are suffering pretty catastrophic, both economic and political, consequences as a result.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

370K+
Followers
88K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy