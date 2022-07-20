ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

‘I’m not going to lie to officers. I’m drunk,’ man with kids in car says to officers

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after he admitted to officers he was drunk with children in the car when he crashed in Frayser Tuesday.

According to police, this incident began after Ladarius Chisum caused a crash on Thomas Street around midnight.

When officers got to the scene, Chism told the officers, “I’m not going to lie to officers. I’m drunk.” Police say Chism admitted that he had been drinking and was driving in the median when someone hit him.

Chism failed when given a sobriety test.

Inside the vehicle were Chism’s two younger cousins—ages five and one.

Officers contacted the children’s mother and Chisum was taken into custody.

He was charged with having no driver’s license or vehicle registration and two counts of DUI.

