Fire crews in Bay City were called to a house fire Thursday, July 21. The crews arrived at the scene in the 400 block of Mountain Street near Jenny Street around 10:15 a.m. They were informed upon arrival a female was still in the residence. However, she was able to escape the home through a back window, suffering minor burns and smoke inhalation. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO