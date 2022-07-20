CDC Endorses More Traditional Novavax COVID Vaccine

Cannabis has considerable potential to treat many chronic illnesses, including epilepsy, glaucoma, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis and fibromyalgia, as well as mental health disorders such as PTSD. Due to its therapeutic properties, medical cannabis is enjoying increasing acceptance within the medical field. The market continues to rise at unprecedented rates and the number of people with access to life-changing care is expanding. Recent research shows that registered MMJ patients increased roughly 4.5-fold between 2016 and 2020.When it comes to choosing the medical cannabis product that’s right for you, however, you should discuss your options with a professional. There is a wide range of products on the market, and depending on your condition, what product is best for you will vary. For instance, if you’re treating nausea, edibles are probably not the best option, and switching to a different consumption method may be in your best interest.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO