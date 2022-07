The Clinton Rotary Club No. 6144, chartered in 1923, welcomed Clinton Mayor Lew Starling as its guest speaker on Tuesday evening at Coharie Country Club. Starling, in his capacity since Dec. 4, 2001, shared an overview of the city’s infrastructure; praised its personnel and provided anecdotes on their day-to-day times to shine; and responded to questions on a number of current events. Among the latter, he spoke about the city’s plans for celebrating 250 years of incorporation; a city manager beginning work later this month; and the efforts of the Clinton Police Department and cooperating law enforcement agencies working with it.

CLINTON, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO