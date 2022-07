Set to begin the second half of their 2022 campaign, the Boston Red Sox have a major decision to make over the next week. They must decide whether they want to be buyers or sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The direction they take likely will depend on how they perform in their upcoming series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers. Ahead of Friday's game vs. Toronto, the Red Sox sit two games behind the Blue Jays for the third Wild Card spot.

