Stack Officials’ mobile user interface makes it easy for officials to access profiles, manage assignments, submit game reports, and track payments

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLANO, Texas /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Stack Officials, a new officials assigning software by Stack Sports, is a key component of the company’s mission to grow participation and transform the sports experience. The new platform is an all-in-one solution with everything needed to schedule, manage and pay officials –...

massachusettsnewswire.com

Tom's Hardware

Innocn 13K1F Portable Monitor Review: OLED, But Not So Bright

The Innocn 13K1F may not be perfect, but its low price makes up for most of its drawbacks. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. We recently reviewed the Innocn 15A1F, which is a 15.6-inch portable monitor that packs in a colorful Full HD OLED panel at an affordable $349 price point. However, $349 isn't the price floor for Innocn's OLED assault; the company also offers the 13.3-inch 13K1F priced at just $249.
