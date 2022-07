Non-fungible token (NFT) fans in Hong Kong can mark their calendars, as one of the most hyped NFT events is taking place in real life in Hong Kong. The global, cross-platform content giant 9GAG is announcing its first steps into Web3 through its first NFT collection, “Memeland,” and is bringing the Memeland treasure map to a real-life exhibition. Taking place in Times Square, Hong Kong, from July 30, 2022, the eight-week-long Memeland Exhibition allows audiences to experience a pirate adventure packed with games, the metaverse, NFTs and what 9GAG is most known for — memes. There will also be a physical NFT wall highlighting the hottest NFTs, including NFT-brand collaborations with 9GAG, available for public view.

