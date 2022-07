Regulations for New York's coming retail cannabis sector are finally in place. And for people who want to get some of the first licenses, it's a lot to parse through. In the coming years, retail cannabis sales in New York are expected to be a multi-billion dollar business. And the first people to be licensed to sell cannabis products will be those who have been affected by prior drug laws. Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander said that includes more than 1 million people arrested in New York state for marijuana-related offenses.

