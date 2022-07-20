ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Collision involving bicycle sends Mayfield woman to hospital

westkentuckystar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collision involving a bicycle sent a Mayfield woman to an out-of-state hospital. Deputies...

www.westkentuckystar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkdzradio.com

Two Children Injured In Caldwell County Wreck

Two children were transported to the hospital after a pickup truck overturned on KY 126 in Caldwell County Friday afternoon. Sheriff Chris Noel responded to the wreck just after 5:00 near Bond Cemetery Road. He says an investigation revealed that 34-year old Misty Stewart of Princeton was driving on KY 126 when for unknown reasons her truck veered off the right shoulder of the road. He says Stewart overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle causing it to exit the left side of the road and overturn.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Maness sentenced to 8 years for causing fatal crash

MURRAY — A Murray man who was charged with manslaughter after killing a Dexter man in a 2021 vehicle collision was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday. Beau Maness, 24, of Murray, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2021, after he caused an accident that resulted in the death of 73-year-old Jerry Lassiter of Dexter and serious injuries to his wife, Patricia, and their teenaged granddaughter. In a news release at that time, the Murray Police Department said officers responded at about 11:10 a.m. to the intersection of KY 94 West and Robertson Road for a two-vehicle injury collision. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Maness, who said he was traveling northbound on Robertson Road South and drove his vehicle through the intersection with 94 West.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KSP analyzing 'large quantity of firearms evidence' in investigation into shooting death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash

Kentucky State Police says its laboratory is analyzing "a large quantity of firearms evidence" submitted in the investigation into the shooting that claimed the life of Calloway County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Cash died in May after investigators say a suspect shot him outside the Marshall County Sheriff's...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Obion County Sargent & K9 Team Credited With Saving Life

Union City, Tenn.–An Obion County Sheriff’s sargent and his K9 are credited with saving someone’s life earlier this week. The team of Sgt. Tim Wright and K9 Sophia were requested by the Obion Police Department to track a man who was threatening suicide around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.
OBION COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Mayfield, KY
Mayfield, KY
Crime & Safety
Mayfield, KY
Accidents
westkentuckystar.com

Info sought about who left mobile home on Trigg roadway

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking information on the owner of a mobile home that was abandoned along a section of KY 778/Will Jackson Road in Trigg County. The mobile home appears to have run off the road while being transported, and was left there sometime Tuesday night. KYTC personnel...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Kait 8

Endangered SILVER Advisory canceled for missing Sikeston woman

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - MSHP says the Endangered SILVER Advisory has been canceled for a 63-year-old woman reported missing in Sikeston. She has been located safe. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marjorie A. Todd was last seen walking away from a the 100 block of East Malone at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 and heading to her home, but did not arrive.
SIKESTON, MO
WBBJ

4 arrests made in Carroll County drug investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A joint investigation and a search of two homes led to four arrests. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that multiple agencies have been investigating drug activity since January in drug-free zones in both McKenzie and Huntingdon. Their news release says that a home on...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#State Hospital#Accident
whopam.com

Stolen car recovered in investigation at Princeton Walmart

A shoplifting investigation at the Princeton Walmart Wednesday led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and to the arrests of two suspects. Princeton police say investigation determined 32-year old Michael Risingsun-Braden and 29-year old Jimmie Falling of Oklahoma arrived at the store in a Mazda that had been reported stolen in Oklahoma.
PRINCETON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Inspection will restrict lanes on Eggners Ferry Bridge

Crews from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be inspecting the Eggners Ferry Bridge beginning Tuesday. Inspectors will be utilizing what they call a UBIV, or Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle. That will require the westbound lanes to be blocked off, with two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes. Setup will begin on...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Illinois State Police investigate death in Southern Illinois jail inmate

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 are investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Pulaski County Jail in Ullin at the request of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. During the morning hours of July 14th, Pulaski County Correctional Officers located a 47-year-old female of...
ULLIN, IL
thunderboltradio.com

Driver Injured in Western Kentucky When Tree Falls on Vehicle

Highway U.S. 51 has reopened near the 7-mile marker in Hickman County. Kentucky Transportation reports said the roadway had been blocked, due to a downed tree with entangled power lines in the Beeler Hill area immediately south of Clinton. When the tree fell during the early morning hours, it struck...
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop leads to drug citation for Paducah man

A Paducah man received a citation for drugs following a Friday afternoon traffic stop. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said they conducted a traffic stop on McGuire Ave. on a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Dennis Park of Paducah. A deputy said he smelled an odor of illegal drugs coming from...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Wanted man facing multiple charges after police find him in truck

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police arrested a man on drug and firearms charges Wednesday. Delvon R. Clemons, 31, address unknown, was arrested on warrants charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and discharging a firearm with the city limits; and on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and possession of marijuana.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Death of inmate under investigation in Pulaski County

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The death of an inmate at the Pulaski County Correctional Center, in Ullin, is under investigation. According to Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7, a 47-year-old St. Louis woman was found unresponsive in her jail cell on Thursday morning, July 14.
ULLIN, IL
wfcnnews.com

Woman seriously injured after crashing into semi on I-24

JOHNSON COUNTY - A woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash this morning on Interstate 24 in Johnson County. According to police, the accident occurred this morning around 10:50 a.m. on I-24 eastbound near MM-12. Police say a vehicle driven by Kim S. Lamb, 47,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Several streets reopen in downtown Mayfield

Several key highways and streets reopened in downtown Mayfield on Thursday that have been blocked since the December tornado that ripped through the city. Broadway has reopened between 9th and 6th St. Also, the US 45 one-way sections along 7th and 8th St. to and from downtown Mayfield are open to the intersection with Broadway. However, the sections of the one-way along 7th and 8th St. running between Broadway and Water St. remain closed.
MAYFIELD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy